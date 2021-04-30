Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

