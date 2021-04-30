Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,902.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.