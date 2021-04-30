Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

