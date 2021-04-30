Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,681.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,902.55. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.