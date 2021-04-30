Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

