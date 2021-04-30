Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,307. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.