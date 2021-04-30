Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

AIMC stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 430,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

