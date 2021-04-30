Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

