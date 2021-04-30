AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 852 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

