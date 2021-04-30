Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the March 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
Amada Company Profile
