Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

