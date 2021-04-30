Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,903.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,026.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

