Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,598,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amazonas Florestal stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

