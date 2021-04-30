Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

AMED traded down $12.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,579. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.98.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.07.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

