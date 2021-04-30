American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

