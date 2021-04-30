American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.63 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

