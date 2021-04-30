Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $260.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.