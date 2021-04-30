AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $49.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.43 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $204.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.59 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

