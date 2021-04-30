Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

