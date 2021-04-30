Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
