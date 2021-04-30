Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

