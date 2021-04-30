Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $255.13, but opened at $244.73. Atlantic Securities now has a $200.00 price target on the stock. Amgen shares last traded at $238.09, with a volume of 64,477 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

