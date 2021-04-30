Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

