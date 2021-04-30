Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.37. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,533,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

