Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

CYBR traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,879. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.