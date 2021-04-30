Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 748,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,433. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

