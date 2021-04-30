Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Lovesac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 352,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,671. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -562.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

