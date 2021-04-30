Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

VRSK stock opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,155.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

