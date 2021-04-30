Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Workday posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

WDAY stock opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

