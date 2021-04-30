Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $284.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $409.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

ALGT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,614. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

