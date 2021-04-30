Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

