Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

CNST opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

