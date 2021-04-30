Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.59. Discovery posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 100,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,468,933. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.