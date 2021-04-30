Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

