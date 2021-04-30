Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

