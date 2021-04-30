Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.83 Million

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $343.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.78 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

FLOW stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

