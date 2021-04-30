Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.78. STERIS posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

