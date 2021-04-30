Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 104,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,632. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.