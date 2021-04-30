Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 22,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.04. 294,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

