Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $16.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.51 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.14. 226,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of -115.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

