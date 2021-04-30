Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,748 shares of company stock worth $3,853,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

