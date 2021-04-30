Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

