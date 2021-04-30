Analysts Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

