Analysts Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) PT at $40.29

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

