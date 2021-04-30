Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.