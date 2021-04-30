Analysts Set Expectations for kneat.com, inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KSI stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a market cap of C$206.46 million and a P/E ratio of -34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

