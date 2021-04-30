Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $20.57

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,635. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

