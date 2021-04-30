Analysts Set Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Price Target at GBX 313

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).
Several analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
SUMO opened at GBX 349.75 ($4.57) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £598.95 million and a PE ratio of 348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 344.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.64.
About Sumo Group
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
