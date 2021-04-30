Analysts Set Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Price Target at GBX 313

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

SUMO opened at GBX 349.75 ($4.57) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £598.95 million and a PE ratio of 348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 344.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.64.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

