Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $59.95

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 9,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

