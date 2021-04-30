Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CureVac (CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – CureVac is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CureVac is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

4/22/2021 – CureVac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

4/14/2021 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

4/12/2021 – CureVac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of CVAC opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

