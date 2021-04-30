Analyzing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 273.26%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.22 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.90

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axcella Health beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

